Najaf under curfew as Iraqi protesters set Iranian consulate on fire

Iraqi protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, police and civil defense sources said.

The consulate staff had evacuated before the incident, sources said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The authorities in Najaf, some 160 kilometers south of Baghdad, declared curfew in the city starting Wednesday night until further notice, the state media reported.

Later on, the governor of Najaf province declared in a statement the suspension of work in all the government institutions, except for security, health and other public service departments, because most of the main roads in the province have been blocked by the anti-government demonstrations.

The protesters entered the compound late on Wednesday and set fire to the entire consulate building, the police and civil defense sources said.

Since October, Iraqis have taken to the street in thousands to demand the departure of their government and political class which they view as corrupt and beholden to foreign powers, especially neighboring Iran.

Authorities have shot dead more than 300 people in an attempted crackdown on the unrest, according to police and medics.

Iranian-backed parties and paramilitary groups dominate state institutions and the parliament.

The government is moving slowly in enacting any kind of change. Promises of electoral reform and an early general election have yet to be ratified by the parliament, and the political class has closed ranks in the face of a significant challenge to its grip on power.