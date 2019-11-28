Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR firmly opposes U.S. signing Hong Kong-related act into law

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the United States signing a Hong Kong-related act into law.

The signing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law interfered with Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, and violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, the office said in a statement.

The act confounds right with wrong and is an epitome of gangster logic, the office said. "Its aim is to condone violent crime, destruct Hong Kong and the 'one country, two systems,' and prevent Chinese people from realizing the great rejuvenation of the nation."

Such attempt is nothing but a pipe dream, the office said, stressing that Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, will never accept it, nor will the international community.

The office emphasized that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole brook no external interference.

The Chinese government is rock-firm in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, and in opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs, the office said.

The Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, will counter the unscrupulous actions of the United States head-on, the office said.