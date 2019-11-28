LINE

HK mask ban extended to Dec. 10

Rioters hurl petrol bombs and destroy public facilities outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 17, 2019. (Xinhua)

The Court of Appeal in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Wednesday extended the interim validity of the city's "anti-mask law" till December 10, days after the HKSAR government appealed the case on Monday.

Last Friday, the regulation was given a seven-day reprieve till November 29 by the Hong Kong High Court after it was ruled "unconstitutional" earlier on November 18.

The case is now scheduled for a two-day hearing starting January 9, 2020.

