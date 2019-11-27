No protesters found at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

An official at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) said on Wednesday they had not found any protesters left on campus.

"We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can reopen the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said PolyU Executive Vice President Dr. Miranda Lou.

Radical protesters took control of the PolyU campus in Hong Hum on November 13 and held it as a stronghold.

On Wednesday morning, 100 staff members, divided into seven teams by faculty, returned to search buildings for any remaining protesters.

Lou said some facilities on campus were destroyed and some protesters were believed to have taken chemicals from laboratories. She expressed concern that some programs at the university will be affected.