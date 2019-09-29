Xi presents national medals, honorary titles

President Xi Jinping presented national medals and honorary titles of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday morning.

The presentation ceremony started at 10:00 am, soon after Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders walked into the venue of the ceremony with the awardees.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the ceremony.

Wang Huning, who hosted the ceremony, read out the presidential decree signed by Xi to award 42 individuals the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal or national honorary titles in different categories.