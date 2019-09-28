Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday rejected a U.S. statement on the 2014 illegal "Occupy Central" movement as "an outright interference in China's internal affairs and a despicable clumsy show."

The statement, issued on the fifth anniversary of the illegal "Occupy Central" by the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, has completely distorted the truth, and China deplores and firmly opposes it, said a spokesperson of the commissioner's office.

Anyone without bias will agree that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policies of "one country, two systems", "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy in the SAR have been faithfully implemented, and Hong Kong residents are enjoying unprecedented rights and freedoms, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the problem facing Hong Kong is in no way about human rights or democracy. A handful of rioters have trampled on morals, defied the rule of law, profaned democracy and infringed upon the democratic rights of the majority of Hong Kong residents by committing arbitrary vandalism and violently assaulting the police and innocent citizens.

Nevertheless, some U.S. congressmen have turned blind eyes to the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong and the strong aspiration of the public to stop violence and end the chaos, the SAR government's active efforts of reaching out to communities through dialogue, and basic norms governing international relations, the spokesperson said.

Instead, they have confounded right with wrong and told blatant lies in the name of championing human rights and freedom. Their true aim is to meddle with Hong Kong affairs, cheer anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong and violent radicals, deliberately dampen the momentum for stopping violence and the chaos and restoring order, and ultimately mess up Hong Kong and topple "one country, two systems," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the U.S. congressmen who are advancing a Hong Kong-related act for their selfish political agenda are damaging the interests of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and will harm U.S. interests in the end.

"Hong Kong is part of China, and its affairs are completely China's internal affairs. We are rock-firm in defending national sovereignty, security and development interests. We again urge the individual U.S. politicians to stop going further down the wrong path and immediately remove their 'black hands' from Hong Kong," said the spokesperson.