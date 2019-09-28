China supports Venezuela's efforts to safeguard sovereignty, stability: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that China supports Venezuela's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and social stability.

China will continue to view and develop the China-Venezuela comprehensive strategic partnership from a long-term perspective, said Wang during his talks with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China will always back the just cause of the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan people for safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, national dignity, social stability and economic development, he said.

Global challenges are now on the rise, Wang said, noting that unilateralism and power politics are resurfacing, threatening world peace, stability and development.

Unilateral sanctions, which violate international law, are unsustainable and unpopular, he said.

Wang said China has always been committed to upholding fairness and justice and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, especially the rights of small and medium-sized countries in defending their sovereignty and independence.

Extending her country's congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Rodriguez said China's sincere friendship and firm support are crucial to Venezuela and its people.

China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs, advocates mutual benefits and win-win results, and proposes to build a community with a shared future for mankind, which Venezuela greatly appreciates, she said.

Venezuela is committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation and strategic communication with China, and working with China to jointly safeguard their respective national interests as well as world peace and stability, she said.