British official's remarks on Hong Kong 'irresponsible,' says Chinese embassy

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London on Thursday expressed grave concerns and firm opposition to the "irresponsible" remarks by a British official over the situation in Hong Kong.

"We express grave concern and firm opposition to the British government official once again making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong," said the spokesperson in a statement, adding that the Chinese side has made its solemn position on Hong Kong clear to Britain on many occasions.

Earlier Thursday, while answering an Urgent Question at the House of Commons, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he remains "seriously concerned by the situation in Hong Kong."

"We expect China to live up to its obligations under it (Sino-British Joint Declaration) and ... to its wider international human rights law obligations, including those in the UN charter," said Raab.

The Chinese spokesperson stressed that Britain "has no sovereignty, no right to govern or supervise over Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs are purely internal affairs of China."

Since the handover in 1997, "One Country, Two Systems" has achieved remarkable success in Hong Kong, which is widely recognized by the international community, said the spokesperson.

The Hong Kong people now enjoy unprecedented freedom and rights. The colonial era is long gone and Hong Kong is now a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China, said the spokesperson.

"We would never allow any external force to use any excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs," the spokesperson said.

"I hope the UK would have a clear understanding of the facts and the overall situation, immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and other internal affairs of China, and do more to help maintain the prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and enhance mutual trust between China and the UK, instead of doing the opposite," said the spokesperson.