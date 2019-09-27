China provides more public goods to international community: white paper

Workers are seen on the construction site of the Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant, a flagship project linking the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Turkey's "Middle Corridor" vision, in Adana, Turkey, on Sept. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Zheng Siyuan)

China has benefited from the international community for its development and has never forgotten to provide more and better public goods in return, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has facilitated policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and closer people-to-people ties among countries participating in the BRI, according to the white paper titled "China and the World in the New Era."

To promote multilateral cooperation, China has established a number of global and regional multilateral platforms, including the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China International Import Expo, the white paper said.

China also actively participates in international and regional affairs and has actively provided aid to countries in need, it said.