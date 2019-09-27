China legislature spokesperson condemns U.S. House committee passing Hong Kong-related resolution

China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Thursday condemned the passing of a so-called resolution concerning Hong Kong by the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The resolution, under the disguise of protecting the freedoms of speech and assembly, maliciously accused the Chinese central government of undermining the "one country, two systems" and "interfering" in Hong Kong affairs, and smeared the Hong Kong police's efforts to maintain law and order, said You Wenze, the spokesperson of the NPC committee.

"No matter what difficulties and challenges lie ahead, our confidence and determination in the principle of 'one country, two systems' and its practice will not waver," You said.

"We will not tolerate any activity that endangers China's national sovereignty and security, challenges the power of the central government and the authority of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, or uses Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine the mainland," he added.

You also urged the U.S. House of Representatives to abandon political bias and double standards, stop groundless accusations, refrain from interfering in the matters of Hong Kong and China's other internal affairs and try not to set up barriers in China-U.S. relations.