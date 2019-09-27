China-LatAm cooperation voluntary choice of both sides: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3rd R) attends a meeting of foreign ministers of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

China-Latin America cooperation is a voluntary choice of both sides as it is in conformity with their fundamental interests and needs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

China and Latin American countries, as developing nations, have a broad range of shared interests in upholding international fairness and justice as well as safeguarding multilateralism, Wang said while addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Wang called on the group to strengthen coordination and cooperation, promote dialogue and exchanges, and strive to become a driving force for world peace and development.

China always stands ready to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to overcome difficulties and achieve common development, he said.

On the basis of equality and mutual benefits, Wang said, China is willing to work with Latin America, care for each other's core and major interests, respect each other's choice of political system and development path, and refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.

China is willing to work with Latin American countries to promote sustainable growth and achieve common prosperity by giving full play to the respective strengths of both sides, said Wang.

China has never had any geopolitical considerations in Latin America and will remain this way, said the top diplomat.

Wang said that China is happy to see Latin American countries develop relations with any other country.

China is willing to carry out tripartite and multi-party cooperation on the basis of respecting the will of the countries in the region, and enlarge the area of interests to achieve win-win results, he added.