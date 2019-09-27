LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

BRICS cooperation exemplary of new type of intl. relations: Chinese FM

1
2019-09-27 09:53:00CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The cooperation among the five BRICS countries has set an example of a new type of international relations, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday. 

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the five member countries, the cooperation has become increasingly cohesive with its influence constantly on the rise, Wang said in an address to a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. 

It has served as both a stabilizer in international turbulence and an example of a new type of international relations, he said. 

The five countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.  

Citing unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the Chinese top diplomat called on the group to continue the momentum of cooperation, expand areas of collaboration and advance the cooperation to a higher level so as to build a bigger and stronger BRICS. 

The current priority is to prepare for the BRICS summit to be held in Brasilia, Brazil in November, he said. 

"We should continue to advocate multilateralism, take the lead in safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core, and uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Wang told his counterparts.   

He advocated that global affairs should be settled by the peoples of the world through consultation and said international law should be obeyed. 

"Imposing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction have no basis in international law and are unpopular and impracticable." 

The Chinese foreign minister pointed out there have been new developments in the Gulf, Korean Peninsula and Afghanistan, and stressed that BRICS countries should work together to promote the political solution of hotspot issues. 

"No matter what the problem is and where it happens, there is only one right way out: Political settlement through dialogue and  negotiation," he said, promising that China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability. 

(With input from Xinhua) 

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.