China: U.S. arms sale will further damage stability in Taiwan Strait

China warned on Thursday that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan will further damage peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked about the unilateral memo recently declassified by Washington, which "legitimates" U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

The document stated former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's understanding of the joint communique signed by the two sides on August 17, 1982, also known as the August 17 Communique. It was stated that "the quality and quantity of the arms provided by the United States to Taiwan depend entirely on the threat posed by China."

"The content of the so-called memo has seriously violated the one-China principle and the regulations of three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques," reiterated Ma, adding that the document is "totally wrong and serves no means."

The peaceful development of cross-Straits relations is the common aspiration of compatriots on both sides of the strait, Ma said.

Ma highlighted China's determination to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China must and will eventually achieve national reunification, he said, adding that it's the trend of history, which can never be blocked by anyone or any force.