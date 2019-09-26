Chinese FM voices opposition against double standards in fight against terrorism

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for resolutely cracking down on terrorism and voiced opposition against double standards in the fight.

Wang made the remarks while addressing a Security Council ministerial debate on the cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations in maintaining international peace and security.

A resolute crackdown must be carried out on terrorist activities, regardless of their perpetrators, time and location, or pretexts, Wang stressed, adding that it must not be a selective fight.

He also voiced opposition against using terrorist forces to seek geopolitical interests and linking terrorism to specific countries, ethnic groups and religions.

The contribution of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in countering terrorist threats is set as the focus of the debate.