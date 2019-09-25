Mainland spokesperson condemns DPP authority for disrupting Hong Kong

The intention of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority and "Taiwan independence" forces to disturb the island and disrupt Hong Kong is "obvious," a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to reports about the DPP authority's interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Ignoring the wellbeing of Hong Kong and Taiwan people, the DPP authority and "Taiwan independence" forces have been fanning the flames for selfish gains, Ma said.

The acts and words of some DPP officials are ironclad proof that they have meddled in Hong Kong affairs and have attempted to disrupt Hong Kong, he said.

Currently, ending violence and chaos and restoring order have become a consensus of people from all walks of life in Hong Kong, Ma said.

Ma warned the DPP authority and "Taiwan independence" forces to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and sabotaging the cross-Strait relations.

"Those attempting to pull chestnuts from the fire will only get themselves burned," he said.