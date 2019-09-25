Cross-Strait reunification an irresistible trend: spokesperson

Achieving the country's greatness, national rejuvenation and cross-Strait reunification is the trend of history, which can never be blocked by anyone or any force, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday.

"The past 70 years of relations across the Taiwan Strait have witnessed compatriots on both sides of the Strait breaking down their isolation and engaging in increasingly extensive exchanges and cooperation," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

By the end of 2018, 135 million cross-Strait visits were logged, including more than 100 million made by people from Taiwan; two-way trade reached 226 billion U.S. dollars in 2018; and by July 2019, the mainland had approved over 110,000 investment projects by businessmen from Taiwan, with the actual investment exceeding 69 billion U.S. dollars.