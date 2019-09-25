Chinese FM urges U.S. not to interfere in China's internal affairs

If the China-U.S. relationship is to remain stable, the most important thing is to respect each other's territorial sovereignty, social system and development path, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

China did not and will not interfere in U.S. internal affairs, and China expects the United States to treat China in the same spirit and not to interfere in China's internal affairs, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.