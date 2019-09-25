Abe says determined to meet Kim Jong Un 'face to face'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that he is determined to meet DPRK leader Kim Jong Un "face to face, without attaching any conditions."

During the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Abe said he wants Japan to normalize relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) through resolving their outstanding issues.

Japan attaches great importance to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Other outstanding issues include the abduction of Japanese citizens and Japan's colonization of the peninsula in the past.