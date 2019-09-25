LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Abe says determined to meet Kim Jong Un 'face to face'

1
2019-09-25 13:36:37Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that he is determined to meet DPRK leader Kim Jong Un "face to face, without attaching any conditions."

During the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Abe said he wants Japan to normalize relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) through resolving their outstanding issues.

Japan attaches great importance to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Other outstanding issues include the abduction of Japanese citizens and Japan's colonization of the peninsula in the past.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.