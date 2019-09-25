China calls for effective measures to deepen global partnership for development

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), effective measures must be taken to deepen a global partnership for development, said Wang Yi, special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has opened a new chapter in development cooperation around the world, Wang, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, said at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

"Leaving no one behind is our shared responsibility," the top Chinese diplomat added.

To achieve the SDGs, he called on the international community to take to heart the concerns of developing countries, and ensure coordinated economic, ecological and social development; to uphold multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations in the international system; and to take effective measures to deepen a global partnership for development.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), hence a new starting point for China's development, he said.

China is committed to completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects next year, and making itself a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the centenary of the PRC, he said.

Wang said China embraces a new development philosophy featuring high-quality development that is innovative, coordinated, green and open for the benefit of all.

China has been identifying sustainable development as a fundamental state policy and taking comprehensive measures to implement the 2030 Agenda, he noted.

China has also been staying determined to win the fight against poverty, developing education as a priority, implementing the Healthy China initiative at a faster pace, and promoting afforestation across the country, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that China is still a developing country that faces a big challenge of uneven and inadequate development and lags far behind developed countries.

"We must, therefore, remain focused on running our own affairs well. After all, a better life for the 1.4 billion Chinese will be, in itself, China's biggest contribution to global development," he added.

"At the same time, we will continue to pursue Belt and Road cooperation and scale up South-South cooperation," he said, adding China aims to promote development for all through greater openness and cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The 2030 Agenda represents a dream for a better future for the world, and in this sense it has a lot in common with the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, Wang said, adding that China will work tirelessly with the rest of the international community to realize the SDGs and bring a better future to all.