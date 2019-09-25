LINE

Development goals of China, U.S. not mutually exclusive, says Chinese FM

The development goals of China and the United States are not mutually exclusive, and the two sides may well work with each other to attain their respective goals, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

For the sake of the two countries and this world, China and the United States must find a way for major countries different in social system and cultural background to live together on this planet in peace and cooperate with each other for win-win results, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.

