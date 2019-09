Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday that competition and disagreement between China and the United States is nothing new, but they must not let their mind be controlled by prejudice and apprehension, or let their relationship be defined by conflict and confrontation.

Wang made the remarks while addressing a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.