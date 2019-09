China has found a development path that suits its national reality, and will stick to it, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

China will be steadfast and resolute in advancing along the path it has chosen and in the direction it has set, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, U.S.-China Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.