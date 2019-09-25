Hong Kong medical delegates witness changes in Tianjin

Members of a Hong Kong medical delegation visit Tianjin Children's Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2019. A Hong Kong medical delegation visited Tianjin for exchange from Sept. 23 to 24. During the visit, 13 members of the delegation exchanged views with local medical associations and visited Tianjin Children's Hospital and Huayuan Street community health center in Nankai district. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

At a time when Hong Kong is undergoing a political test over its bond with the Chinese mainland, their medical professionals are seeking further rapport.

The Hong Kong Medical Association has observed a decade long tradition to organize a visit to the mainland cities. This year, delegates are in the city of Tianjin, located about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital Beijing.

In his words, Lam Tzit Yuen, vice president of the association, believed Hong Kong and Tianjin share geographic similarities and have lots in common.

"I hope the delegates come to know more about Tianjin," Lam said, adding that in so doing, both will understand each other and tackle medical problems together.

Tianjin and Hong Kong are accordingly among six Chinese cities whose life expectancy are over 80 years old.

Aside from the aging issue, Lam suggested that Hong Kong should learn from Tianjin's "more seamless" communication between public and private sectors, noting that such efficiency, however, is even lower in Hong Kong.

But the mainland wasn't built in one day.