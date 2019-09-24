LINE

Britain's Supreme Court says PM's parliament suspension unlawful

The British Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was illegal.

President of the Supreme Court Lady Brenda Hale announced the ruling after hearing three days of intensive legal argument on the way Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, parliament earlier this month.

The court's decision is expected to lead to calls for Johnson to resign as prime minister.

Lady Hale said the unanimous decision meant the parliament was not prorogued and it will be up to the speakers of the House of Commons and House of Lords what to do next.

