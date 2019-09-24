Xi demands hard work toward new era victory

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2019. Senior officials Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan also visited the exhibition. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

President Xi Jinping on Monday demanded ceaseless efforts to secure a great victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in Beijing during a visit to an exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

He stressed that during the seven decades since the founding of the PRC, the CPC has led people across the country to overcome one obstacle after another, creating miracle upon miracle.

Xi said the historic achievements China has made in the past seven decades and the historic changes it has undergone fully demonstrate that only the CPC can lead China; only with socialism can we save China; only with reform and opening up can we develop China, develop socialism and develop Marxism; and only with the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics can we lead China toward prosperity and strength.

Looking ahead, Xi called for efforts to hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, stay united and enterprising, and work tirelessly to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Senior officials Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan also visited the exhibition.

Xi and the other leaders arrived at the Beijing Exhibition Center at around 4:10 p.m. to start the tour.

The exhibition consists of five sections in chronological order displaying 150 exhibits featuring the "firsts" in New China.

The items on display include a video clip recording the PRC's founding ceremony in 1949, a picture capturing the moment when the PRC's lawful seat was restored in the United Nations in 1971, a design that recreates scenes of the Beijing Olympics, models simulating China's lunar rover and the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), and a model of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge.