Photo exhibition in Berlin to mark 70th anniversary of PRC founding

The exhibition draws numerous visitors. /CGTN Photo

A photo exhibition kicked off at the China Cultural Center in Berlin on Monday, showcasing tremendous changes in China since 1949, when the People's Republic China (PRC) was founded.

A total of 60 photos are on display, ranging from 1949 until now. The photo gallery is divided into three parts.

The first part showcases the moment when the country was founded in 1949 and the first national flag was raised at Tian'anmen Square. People were motivated to building a new life for themselves, after decades of war.

The second part is mainly about the reform and opening-up policy, while the third is about achievements since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

While delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Chinese ambassador to Germany Wu Ken said that China will continue to carry on its idea of innovative, cooperative, green, and open development.

He also talked about China-German relations, saying that China has remained German's biggest trading partner globally for three years in a row, and the two sides have been cooperating in areas covering digitalization, new energy vehicles, and artificial intelligence, among others.

He also expressed hope the two countries will strengthen their ties in a world pervaded by trade protectionism and unilateralism.

At least 200 people attended the opening ceremony held at the China Cultural Center, and the exhibition will last until October 20, 2019.