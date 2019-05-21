Xi stresses military personnel education for strong armed forces

President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of better education of military personnel for building strong armed forces, when inspecting the Army Infantry College of the People's Liberation Army in east China's Jiangxi Province Tuesday.

Military education should meet the requirements of combat, the needs of the armed forces and the demands of future missions, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He told military academies and schools to have a strong political underpinning, clarify their orientation, advance reforms and improve education quality.