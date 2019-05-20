LINE

Failure to reach trade deal due to U.S. seeking unreasonable interests: spokesperson

The United States was seeking unreasonable interests by imposing maximum pressure, which was the fundamental reason behind the failure to reach a deal between the two countries after 11 rounds of high-level economic and trade consultations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the U.S. side's recent remarks that the two countries had an agreement but China broke it.

The U.S. side may have always had an "agreement" that it hopes for, but it is certainly not an agreement that China has agreed to, Lu said.

When widespread suspicion and market turmoil were triggered both in the U.S. and abroad, the U.S. side wanted to confuse public opinion and shift the blame to others, which is also futile, Lu said.

He reiterated that China-U.S. economic and trade talks could have hope for success only by following the right track of "mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."

