U.S. governors seek closer relations with China amid trade conflicts

While this year's National Governors Association's summer meeting brought together 22 governors at Santa Fe, New Mexico, some of them chose the opportunity to voice their concerns over the current trade situation while expressing continued enthusiasm for cooperation with China at a time when the two sides are involved in a spiraling trade conflict.

"I believe in international trade and international business. The marketplace is global in nature. We can't be just in isolation. We need to find ways to work together and have international exchange," Utah Governor Gary Herbert said during the event which brought together U.S. governors, economic leaders and trade representatives with Chinese business executives to explore opportunities to boost the trade relationship.

According to a recent survey by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC), Chinese investments have directly created more than 200,000 jobs across the United States, including the states of Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, California and Michigan. CGCC member companies have cumulatively invested over $120 billion in the U.S. economy and directly support over 1 million jobs in the U.S..

Xu Chen, chairman of CGCC, said: "Both nations can innovate and benefit far more through increased trade and cooperation, by exchanging ideas, goods, and services in an interdependent world."

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said that international trade not only allows for a stronger economy and more rapid expansion but also makes the world a safer place.

"You never have successful businesses with people from foreign countries without a certain level of trust," he said.