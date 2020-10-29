Girl turns tin cans into adornments

A girl from Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has amazed netizens with beautiful, delicate Miao ethnic group headpieces that she made entirely from discarded tin cans, People's Daily reported on Tuesday. (Screenshot photo of Lychee Video)

A girl from Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has amazed netizens with beautiful, delicate Miao ethnic group headpieces that she made entirely from discarded tin cans, People's Daily reported on Tuesday.

The girl, surnamed He, is a master craftsman, who spent two months using 68 discarded tin cans to make adornments, with a total weight of only 500 grams.

In addition to the famous headwear used by the Miao ethnic group, He also made headdress models from TV dramas and adornments recreated from ancient paintings.

He explained in a video on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo that she majored in nursing at college and worked in a hospital for two years after graduation.

However, she soon realized that her real talent and interest lay in the handicraft industry, and thus decided to become a craftsman.

He has now become one of the most popular influencers on Bilibili, China's YouTube-like video-sharing website.

"She is so beautiful, just like her masterpieces," one netizen said, receiving over 1,000 likes on Weibo.