LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Odds

English teacher uses creative cartoons to spur students' interest

1
2019-09-29 09:02:39Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Du Mengsi draws a half-page-sized image of the monster character

Du Mengsi draws a half-page-sized image of the monster character "Venom" for one of her students. (Photo/Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video)

A high school English teacher who has a definite artistic talent is inspiring her students with detailed and colorful drawings in her pupil's exercise books. 

Du Mengsi, who teaches at a high school in Xuchang, Central China's Henan Province, said some of her students lacked interest in learning English. As an incentive to do better on their homework, Du started to draw cartoon characters for her students who submitted the best answers to her questions.  

A video posted on Pear Video shows her drawings are far more than simple doodles. Many are colorful, detailed figures that take her more than a few minutes to complete. 

One of her better students asked for a drawing of Nezha, a popular character from one of the hottest cartoon movies. Du fulfilled the request and wrote a balloon caption that contained some encouraging words for the student.

Not all of her drawings depict sweet little characters like cute kittens. She drew a half-page-sized image of the monster character "Venom" for one of her students. "I promised that if you can get full marks, I would draw Venom for you. Please keep up your great grade!"

"My child loves learning English now," the parent of one of Du's students wrote on WeChat.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.