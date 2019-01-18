LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Odds

Mango appendectomy video helps thaw doctor-patient relations

1
2019-01-18 09:52:33Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Wang Yexiao, 35, does an appendectomy on a mango with two

Wang Yexiao, 35, does an appendectomy on a mango with two "eyes." His surgeries on fruits are popular on Chinese social media. (Screenshot photo)

To alleviate his 2-year-old son's fear of going to the hospital, a doctor in Northeast China conducted some very successful major surgeries on… fruit. 

Wang Yexiao, 35, from Hegang of Heilongjiang Province, gained nationwide fame after a series of videos showing him doing surgeries on peaches, mangos, grapes, cherries and even smelly durians, went viral on Sina Weibo. 

In one video, Wang uses a stethoscope on a peach and then carefully cuts out a heart-shaped piece of the fruit.  He then neatly sutures the piece back in place and gently pats the peach as if it is a little patient.

Wang put stickers of a pair of eyes on a mango before conducting an appendectomy on the fruit. 

Wang started the fruit surgeries for his son, but the videos became popular and he thought "this may also help people understand medical procedures and warm the doctor-patient relationship," Wang told the Beijing News. 

The videos are shown online in fast motion and Wang told the newspaper that his fruit surgeries take him three to four hours and he buys the equipment he uses online. 

Netizens were amused by Wang's creativity. "I am looking forward to seeing his surgery on a sesame seed," one Weibo user wrote. 

"Do you eat your patients after the surgery?" joked another netizen. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.