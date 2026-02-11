About 77 pct of Mexico's seized firearms come from U.S.: Mexican defense secretary

Mexico has seized about 18,000 firearms during the current administration, of which around 77 percent originated from the United States, Mexico's Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Tuesday.

At her daily press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed the importance of investigating how these weapons ended up in the hands of organized crime in Mexico.

The Mexican government has been reiterating the shared responsibility for combating drug trafficking and cross-border arms trafficking, while the United States has threatened military intervention to crack down on drug cartels.