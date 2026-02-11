LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

About 77 pct of Mexico's seized firearms come from U.S.: Mexican defense secretary

2026-02-11 09:07:33Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Mexico has seized about 18,000 firearms during the current administration, of which around 77 percent originated from the United States, Mexico's Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Tuesday.

At her daily press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed the importance of investigating how these weapons ended up in the hands of organized crime in Mexico.

The Mexican government has been reiterating the shared responsibility for combating drug trafficking and cross-border arms trafficking, while the United States has threatened military intervention to crack down on drug cartels. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]