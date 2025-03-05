LINE

Supplies allowed to be delivered to grounded Philippine ship

Ren'ai Reef. (File photo/China Daily)

China allowed the Philippines to dispatch a civilian vessel to deliver supplies to a warship that was illegally grounded at Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a spokesman for the China Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

China monitored the vessel throughout the process, "ensuring order and stability in the region", the spokesman, Liu Dejun, said.

China urged the Philippines to honor its commitments, refrain from "hyping the issue" and to work with China to properly manage the maritime situation, Liu said.

The China Coast Guard will continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction, including Ren'ai Reef and adjacent waters in the Nansha Islands, in accordance with the law, he said.

