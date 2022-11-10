LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Ukraine sees no signs of Russia's withdrawal from Kherson: presidential advisor

2022-11-10 08:38:36Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Wednesday that Kiev sees no signs that Russia's troops are withdrawing from the southern city of Kherson.

"We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight," Podolyak tweeted.

A part of the Russian military group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are charged to the Kherson region, Podolyak said.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the right bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson is located, and regroup to another bank.

Russian forces took control of the Kherson city council in late April.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]