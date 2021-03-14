4 killed, 2 injured in military transport aircraft crash in Kazakhstan

Four people were killed and two others were injured in Saturday's crash of an An-26 military transport aircraft at the airport in south Kazakhstan's Almaty city, said authorities.

"According to preliminary data, four people died, and two injured were sent to the nearest hospital," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the military plane disappeared from the radar on the Nur-Sultan-Almaty route on Saturday afternoon and made an emergency landing.

The press service of Almaty International Airport said that the plane crashed and caught fire while landing at the runway.