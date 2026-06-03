Antalya Sees Tourism Surge: Eid holiday brings a welcome boost to Antalya, Türkiye's tourism industry amid inflation struggles and Iran conflict

Türkiye's tourism industry is facing a challenging year. High inflation and regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict are creating uncertainty for some travelers. But in Antalya, the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday in May has provided a welcome economic boost, filling hotels and beaches despite broader concerns across the sector. CGTN's Michal Bardavid reports from one of Türkiye's most popular destinations along the Mediterranean Sea.

The beaches of Antalya's Belek district were packed with travelers during the recent Eid al-Adha holiday, offering a welcome boost for tourism businesses at a time when the wider industry faces growing challenges.

MICHAEL BARDAVID Antalya, Türkiye "The Mediterranean Tourist Hoteliers and Operators Association has declared the tourism season effectively launched with hotels across major destinations, like this one here in Antalya approaching full occupancy."

Tourism professionals say Antalya's appeal lies in the wide variety of experiences it offers visitors.

SADULLAH BOLUK General Manager B Business Hotel "In this region, visitors can explore historical sites, enjoy the sea, and even go skiing. It's a destination that offers a wide variety of experiences all in one location."

But despite strong demand during the holiday period, Türkiye's tourism sector has felt the impact of regional instability, with some travelers delaying or reconsidering their travel plans.

SADULLAH BOLUK General Manager B Business Hotel "The Iran–US conflict has had a particularly serious impact on tourism from the Middle East and the Far East. Based on our estimates, visitor numbers from those markets were down by around 20 percent as of June 1."

Still, many visitors currently vacationing in Türkiye say security concerns have not affected their experience.

YERLAN Kazakh Tourist in Türkiye "I really like it here. It's a fantastic country. I feel free, relaxed, and completely safe. There haven't been any problems at all. You can just swim, unwind, and enjoy your holiday with peace of mind."

VERONIKA Russian Tourist in Türkiye "I like the people, they're very gentle, high level of service. I like hotels, beaches. No, I go here. Just relax. I don't think about war."

While Antalya has benefited from a strong holiday period, tourism operators say the true test will be whether demand remains strong through the peak summer months as the industry navigates rising costs, regional tensions and growing competition from other destinations. Michal Bardavid, CGTN, Antalya.