LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Hong Kong's passenger traffic at boundary control points up 12 percent in 2025

2026-02-14 08:59:25Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

Boundary control points in Hong Kong recorded about 330 million in passenger traffic in 2025, up 12 percent from 2024, official data showed.

Inbound and outbound private car trips totaled 11.9 million last year, up 24 percent from 2024, while goods vehicle trips reached 4.8 million, a 6 percent increase, according to the customs authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

In 2025, the customs authorities detected a total of 38,869 cases, rising 24 percent year-on-year. About 75 percent of these cases were related to illicit cigarettes, followed by cases related to dangerous drugs and intellectual property rights infringement.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]