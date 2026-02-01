Foreign diplomats hail Yunnan's opening-up efforts

People visit the Yuhu village of Lijiang city, Southwest China's Yunnan province, Jan 17, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Diplomats from South and Southeast Asian countries have lavished praise on Yunnan's opening-up efforts during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), while looking forward to further strengthening cooperation with the province in Southwest China during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30).

Over the past five years, Yunnan has intensified its high-level opening-up efforts, making significant progress in establishing itself as a gateway to South and Southeast Asia, according to the government work report delivered by provincial governor Wang Yubo at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Yunnan Provincial People's Congress on Wednesday.

Pongdong Paxaphacdy, consul general of the Consulate General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Kunming, noted that the China-Laos railway boosted bilateral trade and promoted the development of tourism along its route, describing the achievements as "beyond our expectations".

According to the government work report, the railway running from Kunming in Yunnan province to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, has seen more than 64 million passenger trips and transported over 74 million metric tons of cargo.

The railway has been highly successful in enhancing economic cooperation and fostering people-to-people exchanges between Laos and China, he added.

Paxaphacdy said that the government work report reviewed the achievements made during the past five years and outlined the plans for the next five years, offering valuable insights for South and Southeast Asian countries.

Besides land routes such as the China-Laos Railway, Yunnan is also enhancing its openness through waterway connections. Bhavivarn Noraphallop, consul general of the Consulate General of Thailand in Kunming, said that one can now travel directly to Thailand from Guanlei Port in the Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan province.

Official customs data showed that since its official opening to the outside world on Dec 10, 2024, Guanlei Port has handled over 260,000 tons of import and export goods, with a total value exceeding 2.6 billion yuan ($370 million), as of Dec 9, 2025, representing year-on-year increases of over 70 percent and 124 percent, respectively. Additionally, the port has processed over 34,000 border crossings.

Beyond fostering economic and trade cooperation, Yunnan is also dedicated to enhancing its international cooperation in the healthcare sector, contributing to the well-being of people in neighboring countries.

Md Khaled, consul general of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Kunming, said that one of the highlights of his tenure was witnessing the launch of medical cooperation between Bangladesh and China, particularly with Yunnan.

He noted that last year, three Bangladeshi children with congenital heart diseases received treatment at the Fuwai Yunnan Hospital in Kunming, where the doctors successfully restored them to health.

"I saw the smiles on the faces of the children and their families," he added.

According to Khaled, the government work report is comprehensive and encompasses the areas where the government focused on over the past year, and demonstrates accountability to the public.

U Thwin Htet Lin, consul general of the Consulate General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Kunming, echoed Khaled's remarks, stating that the government work report is very comprehensive and pragmatic, with a clear focus on high-quality development, people-centric policies, and regional openness.

It reflects Yunnan's strong commitment to economic stability, innovation, green development, and cooperation with neighboring countries, all of which Myanmar views very positively and with great interest, he added.

Yunnan province holds significant importance for Myanmar due to its close geographical proximity and longstanding exchanges. In the coming years, Myanmar is committed to further strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, education, vocational training, agriculture, and tourism, according to him.

Nghiem Viet Chung, consul general of the Consulate General of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Kunming, hoped that the two sides would strengthen economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges in the coming years.

Yunnan is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Vietnamese tourists, and by improving visa procedures and transportation options, it could attract even more visitors from Vietnam, she added.