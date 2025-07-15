China's H1 GDP grows 5.3%

(ECNS) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3% year on year to 66.0536 trillion yuan (about $9.22 trillion) in the first half of 2025, demonstrating the strong resilience of China's economy, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

In the second quarter alone, China's economy expanded by 5.2 percent, compared with the same period last year, slightly lower than the growth rate of 5.4 percent recorded in the first quarter.

Key growth engines such as the ongoing transformation of traditional industries, a resilient export sector, and increasing investment in advanced manufacturing, continue to provide strong support.

This strong performance was powered by resilient exports, surging high-tech manufacturing output, and steady domestic consumption, the NBS said.

