China's economy to see significant improvement in 2023: vice premier

2023-01-18 08:55:53Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement this year, and its growth will most likely return to its normal trend, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.

Over the past 10 years, China's gross domestic product grew from 54 trillion to 121 trillion yuan; average life expectancy rose from 74.8 to 78.2 years; and contribution to global growth reached around 36 percent, Liu said, underlining that there are five things that China always bears in mind in making such achievements.

First, China must always take economic development as the primary and central task.

Second, China must always make establishing a socialist market economy the direction of its reform.

Third, China must always promote all-round opening-up.

Fourth, China must always uphold the rule of law.

Fifth, China must pursue innovation-driven development.

The above five points are the important experience China has learned and gained since it started its reform and opening-up, Liu said, pledging that his country will stick to them and never waver in its commitment.

