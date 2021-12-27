LINE

China releases shortened negative lists for foreign investment

China on Monday unveiled two shortened negative lists for foreign investment, as part of efforts to further open up the economy and promote high-quality economic development.

The number of items that are off-limits for foreign investors will be cut to 31 in the 2021 version of the negative list from 33 in the 2020 version, according to a statement jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

China also unveiled its 2021 negative list for foreign investment in pilot free trade zones, cutting the number of items to 27 from 30.

The two new negative lists will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

