Former U.S. state lawmaker says U.S.-imposed tariffs causing pain to overseas, domestic economy

2019-09-26 09:43:24Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A man selects toys at a Walmart supercenter in New York, the United States, May 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man selects toys at a Walmart supercenter in New York, the United States, May 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Tariffs imposed by Washington "are causing pain in many places, other countries, yes, but also here," Greg Cusack, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The U.S. administration has "slapped tariffs on seemingly everyone, whether long-time allies or not," Cusack said.

Cusack said he has felt how all of the U.S. administration's tariffs have contributed to a "pervasive ratcheting-up of tension" within the United States.

Despite the administration's denials, the tariffs have "resulted in higher costs for U.S. citizens for many goods," Cusack said.

Cusack said the loss of China as a trading partner for America's farmers is "undeniable."

The United States has become comfortable in the role of being a "top dog" since the end of World War II, and the U.S. "upper echelon" has become "a little too arrogant, too confident" that they have the right to set the rules, and have significantly reduced U.S. commitment to behaving as an intimate member of the international community, Cusack said.

Instead of looking at how much it is "losing" or "giving up," why not consider "what kind of relationship can we build with China that will actually strengthen both countries as fully functioning, environmentally sound economies and reduce the potential for military clashes," Cusack said.

"If only we could act and speak with humility -- which does not mean 'weakness' at all -- we could solve so many things that currently appear impossible," he said.

