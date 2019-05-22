LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China-U.S. trade agreement should be 'mutually beneficial': MOFA

1
2019-05-22 09:07:37CGTN Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
(Photo/CGTN)

(Photo/CGTN)

"The trade agreement between China and the United States cannot claim absolute equality in all fronts, but the agreement must be two-way balanced, equal and mutually beneficial," said Lu Kang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference Tuesday.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News said that any deal could not be "50-50" between the two countries and has to be more in favor of the U.S. because of the past trade practices by China.

"It's unreasonable and unprofessional to simply consider that the U.S. has a 'disadvantageous stance' in the Sino-U.S. trade relations," added Lu.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.