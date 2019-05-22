China-U.S. trade agreement should be 'mutually beneficial': MOFA

(Photo/CGTN)

"The trade agreement between China and the United States cannot claim absolute equality in all fronts, but the agreement must be two-way balanced, equal and mutually beneficial," said Lu Kang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference Tuesday.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News said that any deal could not be "50-50" between the two countries and has to be more in favor of the U.S. because of the past trade practices by China.

"It's unreasonable and unprofessional to simply consider that the U.S. has a 'disadvantageous stance' in the Sino-U.S. trade relations," added Lu.