Dragon boats and forest escapes drive travel trends

Dragon boat races have grown from local folk celebrations into major tourism attractions, while forest retreats are becoming a favored escape for urban residents seeking physical and mental rejuvenation, according to a new report.

Online travel agency Trip.com recently unveiled a forecast report about the travel trends during the Dragon Boat Festival. It shows that lower-tier markets continue to lead the domestic travel sector with great growth, and "why to travel" has taken the place of "where to go" as the top priority in travelers' decision-making.

Traditional dragon boat events have evolved far beyond spectating from the riverbank. Across China, they now offer immersive cultural experiences with strong public participation. More than 12 provinces and municipalities organized festival activities this year, including over 100 dragon boat races in Guangdong province alone.

Trip.com data show that Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, and Sichuan are among the top five most popular provinces for Dragon Boat Festival trips. Guangdong remains the country's leading dragon boat destination, thanks to its deep-rooted racing traditions.

As early summer sets in with the festival, searches and hotel bookings for summer escapes have surged. Travelers are looking beyond urban parks and nearby green spaces, opting instead for destinations known for pristine forests and unspoiled natural environments.

According to Trip.com, inbound tourism bookings are expected to maintain strong growth during the holiday. The most popular inbound tourist destinations during the festival are Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen in Guangdong province, Chengdu in Sichuan province and Kunming in Yunnan province.

Shanghai continues to attract high-spending travelers from Europe, the United States and Australia, supported by its status as an international gateway and its distinctive local culture. Leveraging the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangdong has become one of the preferred entry hubs for inbound tourists from Southeast Asia. Sichuan and Yunnan maintain a steady share of the inbound tourism market with their unique ethnic group cultures and spectacular natural scenery.

The top 10 source countries for inbound tourism during the festival are Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and Vietnam. While Southeast Asian nations continue to lead the growth of inbound tourist arrivals, long-haul markets including Russia and Australia are also performing strongly.