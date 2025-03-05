Chinese TV shows welcomed in Africa

Sixteen confident women stand in a circle, each with her own distinct charm, while in the middle of the stage, a bachelor nervously prepares for his moment in the spotlight. The mood shifts when one of the women invites him to join her for a dance, sparking cheers and laughter from the audience, while the hosts keep the atmosphere buzzing with playful banter and suspense.

This is an iconic scene from Hello Mr Right, a Kenyan version of the popular Chinese dating show If You Are the One. Since its debut in 2023, it has captivated audiences of all ages. "For Kenya, Hello Mr Right is the first dating reality show of this type," said Christine Gati, an avid fan of the show.

Produced by StarTimes, a Chinese pay-TV firm, the show has achieved immense popularity. Official YouTube clips from the series have amassed over 16.35 million views.

Brian Lian, a content officer at StarTimes, attributes the success to the contestants' engaging personalities. "Kenyan people are naturally dramatic and expressive, and the ladies don't hold back — they just say what's on their minds," he said. This authenticity has resonated deeply with viewers, extending audience engagement beyond the screen.

Like Hello Mr Right, TV shows co-produced by China and African countries or introduced from China have been increasing in recent years, gaining popularity, especially among the younger generation. As of September, 50 television channels in Africa were broadcasting Chinese content in 11 languages, including Swahili and Hausa, with 16 channels operated by Chinese companies.

Offering platforms

These programs not only entertain but also inspire, offering platforms for self-expression, career growth, and cultural exchange, and contribute to the evolving landscape of local entertainment.

Love Without Limits, a first-ever TV drama co-produced by a Chinese TV company and Kenyan partners, is scheduled to begin filming in the third quarter of this year. With the Chinese company providing technical expertise and equipment and the Kenyan side contributing local talent, the production is expected to offer Kenyan actors and crew a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people in China.

This drama tells the story of two unlikely partners navigating challenges to establish a coffee trade between Kenya and China.

Ge Haiyan, the drama's producer working at the Chinese company Qixin Century Film Jiangsu Co Ltd, highlighted their efforts to ensure authenticity. "Our team conducted three field research trips to Kenya and Tanzania to gain a deep understanding of the local culture," she said.

Original Chinese dramas like Feather Flies to the Sky and Nothing But Thirty have also struck a chord. The latter emphasizes that it's never too late to pursue one's dreams — a message that inspires many viewers. Gati, a Kenyan fan, remarked on the uniqueness of Chinese dramas. "The emotions take time to develop, making them more impactful," she said.

Speaking further, Gati shared how Chinese dramas and reality shows have influenced her understanding of Chinese culture and people. "I've learned that Chinese people are incredibly welcoming," she said.

Chinese-inspired TV programs have also profoundly transformed the lives of young talents.

Maggie Kasmall, a former Hello Mr Right contestant, gained significant fame after the show. With 367,000 TikTok followers, she's a testament to the impact of these platforms.