LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Israel discovers 1,400-year-old burial stone with Greek inscription

1
2021-01-07 08:45:11Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Picture provided by Israel Antiquities Authority shows the stone bearing an inscription in Greek from about 1,400 years ago.

Picture provided by Israel Antiquities Authority shows the stone bearing an inscription in Greek from about 1,400 years ago.

A stone bearing an inscription in Greek from about 1,400 years ago was discovered in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday.

The stone, dating back to the end of the Byzantine period, was discovered in the confines of the Nitzana National Park in the Negev Desert.

The flat and round stone, 25 cm in diameter, was used as a tombstone in one of the cemeteries surrounding the ancient Nabataean city of Nitzana.

Nitzana was founded in as early as the third century BC as a road station on a major trade route and the place was inhabited intermittently for about 1,300 years.

During the fifth and sixth centuries, Nitzana was a center for the villages in the vicinity.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.