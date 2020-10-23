China, Russia vow to up media cooperation in post-epidemic era

China and Russia will step up efforts in media cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, according to a video conference for Chinese and Russian media launched Monday.

The conference, which is the 13th of its kind, was attended by more than 40 representatives from administrative departments, central and local media outlets, as well as new media organizations of the two countries.

Both sides agreed that the mainstream media should report major international events in a comprehensive, impartial and objective way, and stay firm in opposing and resisting false information intended to stigmatize other countries in a bid to safeguard international justice in the post-COVID-19 era.

The two sides have committed to further carrying out press coordination, communication and exchange visits, as well as promoting the translation, broadcasting and publishing of brilliant works from the two nations.

The conference also called for concrete steps to advance cooperation in new media and media-convergence projects.