China's movie 'The Fourth Wall' wins prize in Cairo int'l film festival

Director Zhang Chong (L) and Zhang Bo (R) of Chinese movie "The Fourth Wall" and Chinese actress Qin Hailu, who is a member of the international jury, pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Cairo International Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The 41st edition of Egypt's Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) concluded Friday night at Cairo Opera House with China's movie "The Fourth Wall" winning an award at the official film section competition.

During a star-studded closing ceremony of the gala, the jury announced the winners of the awards of this year's edition.

Held from Nov. 20 to 29 under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, a total of 153 films from 63 countries were screened, with 35 international and regional premiered during the festival.

The festival's international jury awarded seven prizes for the best film, director, screenplay, actor, actress, artistic contribution and the first or second work of a director in the international competition section.

"I'm No Longer Here" of Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias won the CIFF's Golden Pyramid Award for best film, while "Ghost Tropic" by Belgian Bas Devos was awarded the Silver Pyramid prize.

China's "The Fourth Wall," which is co-directed by Zhang Chong and Zhang Bo, won the Bronze Pyramid Award for Best First or Second Work.

Naguib Mahfouz Award for Best Screenplay went to Palestinian filmmaker Najwa Najar for her movie "Between Heaven and Earth."

The jury chose Filipino Judy Ann Santos as the best actress for her role in melodrama "Mindanao," while Mexican Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino won the best actor for his role in "I'm No Longer Here."

Philippine's "Mindanao" also won Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution.

China took part in the festival's international competition that included 15 films, including the "Fourth Wall" and "Summer of Changsha," while "So Long, My Son" participated in the Official Selection out of Competition.

Established in 1976, the CIFF was cancelled in 2011 and 2013 for security reasons, as they coincided with the ouster of two heads of state in the most populous Arab country.