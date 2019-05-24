LINE

Adapted version of 'A Doll's House' staged at National Theater of China

An adapted version of the play "A Doll's House," presented by the National Theater of China (NTC), was staged Thursday at the NTC Pioneer Theater in Beijing. 

"A Doll's House" is a celebrated theatrical work by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. The three-act play centers upon bank lawyer Torvald Helmer and his wife Nora who becomes weary of the former's hypocrisy and leaves him.

The adapted version was created and directed by Wu Xiaojiang, a director with the NTC, in 1998. Wu put the story in 1930s China, where Nora is married to a Chinese husband and learns Chinese language, Peking Opera and Chinese cuisine.

"We have kept the main plots and characters of Ibsen's work, but we emphasize cultural differences and clash of values in this version," Wu said.

